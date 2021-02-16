See All Neurosurgeons in Wilmington, NC
Dr. George Huffmon III, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (76)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Huffmon III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Huffmon III works at Atlantic Neurosurgical and Spine Specialists in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation, Myelopathy and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Neurosurgical and Spine Specialists
    2208 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4568
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. George Huffmon III, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1487626560
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital|University Of Tn Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

