Overview

Dr. George Huffmon III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Huffmon III works at Atlantic Neurosurgical and Spine Specialists in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation, Myelopathy and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.