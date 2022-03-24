Overview

Dr. George Huffman, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Huffman works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.