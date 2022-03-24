Dr. Huffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Huffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Huffman, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Huffman works at
Locations
-
1
Rothman Orthopaedics - Innovation Tower, Orlando, FL265 E Rollins St Ste 11100, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (800) 769-4879
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huffman and staff were great! Professional, friendly and caring.
About Dr. George Huffman, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- UCSF
- University of California, San Francisco
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Davidson College
Frequently Asked Questions
