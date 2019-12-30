Dr. George Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Howard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Howard, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Howard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cancer & Leukemia Center44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 260, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 323-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
Dr Howard has taken good care of me the past three years. I was initially unsure and got a second opinion from the experts at U of M who totally agreed with his approach. I've seen him or his staff at least monthly for the past three years for inoperable lung cancer. All have been first rate, especially Tonya, as I exceeded all expectations of survival.
About Dr. George Howard, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1144372004
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Howard speaks Arabic.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.