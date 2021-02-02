Dr. George Horvath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horvath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Horvath, MD
Overview
Dr. George Horvath, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Horvath works at
Locations
Pra Medical Inc211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 233-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very caring pediatric Dr. and has always been a terrific role model and always encouraged my kids to do their best work at school so that they will go far!!
About Dr. George Horvath, MD
- Pediatrics
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1841280229
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horvath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horvath accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horvath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Horvath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horvath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horvath, there are benefits to both methods.