Dr. George Holloway, MD
Overview
Dr. George Holloway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Locations
Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic1422 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 558-4400
Orthotennessee260 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 558-4400
Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center256 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 244-4580
Tennova Physicians Regional Medical Center7565 Dannaher Dr, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 558-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holloway is a Superb Specialist. And Highly Trained Surgeon. Our history extends over 3 rotator cuff surgeries and one total reverse shoulder replacement. During all these procedures he was the consummate Professional and yet also a Friend. My strong trust and faith in him and his staff continue to this day. For those looking to get it done correctly and return to normal life..Dr. Holloway is the answer.
About Dr. George Holloway, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1154390136
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Holloway has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
