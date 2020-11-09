See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. George Holloway, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Holloway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Holloway works at Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic
    1422 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 558-4400
    Orthotennessee
    260 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 558-4400
    Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center
    256 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 244-4580
    Tennova Physicians Regional Medical Center
    7565 Dannaher Dr, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 558-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blount Memorial Hospital
  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
  • Leconte Medical Center
  • Parkwest Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 09, 2020
    Dr. Holloway is a Superb Specialist. And Highly Trained Surgeon. Our history extends over 3 rotator cuff surgeries and one total reverse shoulder replacement. During all these procedures he was the consummate Professional and yet also a Friend. My strong trust and faith in him and his staff continue to this day. For those looking to get it done correctly and return to normal life..Dr. Holloway is the answer.
    Loy Miller — Nov 09, 2020
    About Dr. George Holloway, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154390136
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Holloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holloway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holloway has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Holloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holloway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

