Dr. George Hines, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Hines, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Winthrop Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML2, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-4400
NYU Langone Vascular Surgery Associates - Mineola200 Old Country Rd Ste 120, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
my dad was rushed to the ER with an abdominal aorta aneurysm that was hemorrhaging, he did the emergency surgery on him and he was straight forward with us and told us the chances of what could happen but at the same time showed so much compassion and I really trusted him. He pulled through the surgery and we couldn't be more thankful to Dr Hines and to Winthrop, the staff was outstanding in the ICU and when he was moved to a regular room,all the nurses, PA's everyone was great.
About Dr. George Hines, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1629059928
- Nyu Medical Center University Hospital
- Sinai Hospital
- Maimonides Hosp
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
