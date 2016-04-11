Dr. Hewell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Hewell, MD
Overview
Dr. George Hewell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Hewell works at
Locations
Comprehensive Pain Solutions of Texas Pllc1300 Medical Ave Ste 102, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 612-8431Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Intrepid Counseling3900 W 15th St Ste 305, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 612-8431
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Provides the time for patients to describe all their ills, and listens carefully to their concerns.
About Dr. George Hewell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1972554467
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hewell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.