Overview

Dr. George Herriott III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Herriott III works at WVU Medicine Parkersburg Orthopedics Associates in Parkersburg, WV with other offices in Belpre, OH and Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.