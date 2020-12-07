Dr. George Herr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Herr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Herr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Putnam County Hospital.
Dr. Herr works at
Hendricks Neurology8244 E US Highway 36 Ste 120, Avon, IN 46123
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Herr is DA BOMB! Very thorough, practices with integrity! Even though I argue with him on an occasion, he is THE BEST at what he does!
Neurology
42 years of experience
English
Male
1689657900
Bell Meml Hosp|IU Health University
INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Internal Medicine and Neurology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hendricks Regional Health
Putnam County Hospital
Dr. Herr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Herr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Herr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Herr works at
Dr. Herr has seen patients for Tremor and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herr on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Herr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.