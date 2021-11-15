Dr. George Henry Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Henry Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Henry Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Henry Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Mitchell Endoscopy Center7605 Forest Ave Ste 211, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 282-3114
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henry Jr?
My name is Dr. Richard Slaughter. I have recently received successful treatment with Dr. George Henry. Dr. Henry was very thorough and compassionate and elicited a high degree of trust from me. I also highly commend his very competent staff who are always friendly and responsive. I have high expectations for my care providers and Dr. Henry exceeded those expectations in every way. I am glad he was on my side and provided me ongoing updates and what I needed to do to be successful with my treatment.
About Dr. George Henry Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1275953010
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Mcv Campus
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- University of Mississippi
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry Jr works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.