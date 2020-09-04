Dr. Hemstreet IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Hemstreet IV, MD
Overview
Dr. George Hemstreet IV, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Bibb Medical Center, Dch Regional Medical Center, Fayette Medical Center, Greene County Hospital, Hale County Hospital, Northwest Medical Center and Whitfield Regional Hospital.
Locations
Alabama Heart and Vascular Medicine100 Rice Mine Road Loop Ste 104, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 561-2370
Hospital Affiliations
- Bibb Medical Center
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Fayette Medical Center
- Greene County Hospital
- Hale County Hospital
- Northwest Medical Center
- Whitfield Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hemstreet is the epitome of an old fashioned, house calling Doctor. Very rare these days! He truly has a heart for his profession and patients... no pun intended. He is a prayerful provider who genuinely cares, is intelligent, especially of current practices , extremely thorough and simply enjoyable in every way! More than HIGHLY RECOMMEND ??
About Dr. George Hemstreet IV, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Hemstreet IV accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hemstreet IV has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hemstreet IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemstreet IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemstreet IV.
