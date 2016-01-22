Dr. George Head III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Head III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Head III, MD
Overview
Dr. George Head III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Cardiovascular Associates PC1102 Goodyear Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 492-9924
Hospital Affiliations
- DeKalb Regional Medical Center
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took time to talk with us. He is very knowledgable and thoroughly explained my heart condition. Patiently Answered all our questions.
About Dr. George Head III, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1043263908
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Head III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Head III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Head III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Head III has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Head III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Head III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Head III.
