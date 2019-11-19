Overview

Dr. George Hatch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Hatch works at Keck Medicine Of USC in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.