Dr. Hatch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Hatch, MD
Overview
Dr. George Hatch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Hatch works at
Locations
USC Orthopedic Surgery Assocs1520 San Pablo St Ste 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5860Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Greater Long Beach Orthopaedic Surgical & Medical4290 Katella Ave Fl 2, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 493-4499
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor at USC DEPT Orthopedic Surgery. On time, great bedside manner, has recently performed reverse shoulder replacements on both my shoulders and I’m 77. The best of the best. Far ahead of the pack each time.
About Dr. George Hatch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatch has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.