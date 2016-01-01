Dr. George Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Hart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Hart, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Hart works at
Locations
Bryn Mawr Hospital Neurology825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 370, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 527-8140
Bryn Mawr Nephrology Assoc. Ltd.830 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 206, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-8561
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Hart, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1770505109
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hart accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hart works at
Dr. Hart has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
