Dr. George Harriman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harriman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Harriman, MD
Overview
Dr. George Harriman, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Harriman works at
Locations
-
1
Over the Rainbow Pediatrics101 Bob Wallace Ave SW Ste E, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-0335
-
2
Clinic for Breast Care201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 320, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harriman?
Dr. Harriman took out my gallbladder in 2009. Procedure went very well. Was pleased with the outcome. Then, 2013 my primary doctor sent me to him for a biopsy after I found a lump in my left breast. Unfortunately, the finding was breast cancer. Dr. Harriman took time and patiently explained the process to us. After chemo, he removed both breasts and thanks to God and a great team of doctors, I am here today. I will always consider him as one of the best doctors that I've ever had.
About Dr. George Harriman, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1730160300
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- University Of Minnesota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harriman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harriman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harriman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harriman works at
Dr. Harriman has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harriman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Harriman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harriman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harriman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harriman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.