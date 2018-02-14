Overview

Dr. George Harriman, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Harriman works at Over the Rainbow Pediatrics in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.