Dr. Harr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Harr, MD
Overview
Dr. George Harr, MD is a Dermatologist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Harr works at
Locations
Dermatology Inc of Virginia Beach1200 First Colonial Rd Ste 200M, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-4422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Harr, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1013924588
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harr has seen patients for Impetigo, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.