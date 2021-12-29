Overview

Dr. George Hariz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dallas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hariz works at Dallas Medical Physician Group/Texas Vein Care in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.