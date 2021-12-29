See All Vascular Surgeons in Mesquite, TX
Dr. George Hariz, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. George Hariz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dallas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hariz works at Dallas Medical Physician Group/Texas Vein Care in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas Medical Physician Group/Texas Vein Care
    929 N Galloway Ave Ste 221, Mesquite, TX 75149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 270-7500

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dallas Regional Medical Center

Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 29, 2021
    Dr. Hariz performed emergency surgery on me for an intestinal blockage and loops of my intestines coming through a peristomal hernia. He listens to his patients and is not threatened by questions or patient concerns. He is honest about his experience in different areas of surgery, which is unusual. I highly recommend him and his staff to you. He respects his patients.
    Dr.Anne1951 — Dec 29, 2021
    About Dr. George Hariz, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    • 1033156658
    Education & Certifications

    • Meth Hospital Baylor
    • Hospital of Saint Raphael
    • American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
