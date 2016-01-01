Dr. George Hardart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Hardart, MD
Overview
Dr. George Hardart, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia Main Campus and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-8458
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Hardart, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Virginia Main Campus
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardart accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
