Overview

Dr. George Hanzel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Hanzel works at BEAUMONT HEALTH HOSPITAL in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.