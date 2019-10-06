Dr. George Hanzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Hanzel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Hanzel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
1
Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 898-4163MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Emory Saint Josephs Hospital Cardiology5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-6070
3
Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital of Atlanta5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (678) 843-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
This is the 10th anniversary of my heart by-pass (5) surgery. I see him once a year for check up. I have never had a doctor so willing to listen to me. He enters the exam room and acts like I’m the only patient of the day. He was able to identify my heart issue, as others thought my symptoms were not real. He prepared me for surgery and was great communicator with my wife and daughter. 5??++
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1104807023
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
