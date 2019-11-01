Dr. George Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Hanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Hanna, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
George M Hanna, MD41 Park Ave Apt 1C, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 904-8873Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
George M Hanna, MD of Pain Treatment Specialists, VIP Medical Group1117 US Highway 46 Ste 205, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (212) 470-6676Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
George M Hanna, MD of Pain Treatment Specialists, VIP Medical Group290 Madison Ave Ste 203, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 904-8873Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR HANNA HAS EARNED 5 STARS FROM ME FOR HIS PROFESSIONALISM, KNOWLEDGE AND BEDSIDE MANNER. HE FOLLOWS UP AFTER EACH VISIT AND TRULY SEEMS TO CARE. I HAVE COMPLETE CONFIDNCE IN HIS ABILITIES AS MY PAIN MANAGEMENT PHYSICIAN AND HIS INTEREST IN MY WELL BEING.
About Dr. George Hanna, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1902033723
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
