Dr. George Hammitt, MD
Overview
Dr. George Hammitt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Locations
Comprehensive Pain Management LLC2089 Southridge Dr, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 407-0801Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had an epidural and am getting ready for another. He is such a friendly doctor that I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. George Hammitt, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1578560538
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammitt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammitt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammitt has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spondylitis and Spinal Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammitt.
