Dr. George Hammitt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Hammitt works at Pain Management Center of North Mississippi in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spondylitis and Spinal Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.