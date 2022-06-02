Overview

Dr. George Haikel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LATIN AMERICAN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE (UNIBE) and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mercy Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Haikel works at North Suburban Urology of Coon Rapids Inc. in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.