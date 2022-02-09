Overview

Dr. George Haidukewych, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Haidukewych works at Orlando Health Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine Group in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Total Hip Replacement and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.