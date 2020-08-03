See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Kenmore, NY
Dr. George Haddad, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (18)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Haddad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kenmore, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3800 Delaware Ave Ste 100, Kenmore, NY 14217

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lactose Intolerance
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Sinusitis
Lactose Intolerance
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Sinusitis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 03, 2020
    Dr. Haddad is a 5????? doctor. Awesome bedside manner and great personality. Talks to you like a person and not a number.
    Frank — Aug 03, 2020
    About Dr. George Haddad, MD

    Internal Medicine
    34 years of experience
    English, Arabic and French
    1154488351
    Education & Certifications

    St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Lehigh Valley Hospital
    CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
