See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. George Gwinn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. George Gwinn, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. George Gwinn, MD is a Pulmonologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Banner Boswell Medical Center.

Dr. Gwinn works at Scottsdale Hlthcr Familycare Carefree in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Laszlo Vaszar, MD
Dr. Laszlo Vaszar, MD
10 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale Hlthcr Familycare Carefree
    34597 N 60th St Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 588-7979

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • Banner Boswell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Asthma in Adults
Breath Testing
Asthma
Asthma in Adults
Breath Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gwinn?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Gwinn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Gwinn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gwinn to family and friends

    Dr. Gwinn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gwinn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Gwinn, MD.

    About Dr. George Gwinn, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518039296
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Creighton U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Gwinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gwinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gwinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gwinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gwinn works at Scottsdale Hlthcr Familycare Carefree in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Gwinn’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwinn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gwinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gwinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Gwinn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.