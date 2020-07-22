Overview

Dr. George Gustafson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lamar, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital, Penrose Hospital, Prowers Medical Center, Southeast Colorado Hospital, Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center, St. Thomas More Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital.



Dr. Gustafson works at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, CO with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO and Eads, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.