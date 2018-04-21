Dr. George Grunert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grunert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Grunert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Grunert, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Naval Regional Medical Center Oakland CA|Us Naval Hospital Oakland, Ca
Dr. Grunert works at
Locations
Aspire Fertility7515 Main St Ste 500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 404-6618Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I were so blessed to work with Dr. Grunert and his amazing team. After five years of not achieving pregnancy via assisted fertility, we made a thoughtful move to change doctors. I "dated" a few doctors, and upon the recommendation of a friend's relative who'd conceived the most beautiful twins under Dr. Grunert and team's care, I consulted with Dr. Grunert and never looked back. He and his team have been highly instrumental in helping us realize the miracle of pregnancy.
About Dr. George Grunert, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, German
- 1396748349
Education & Certifications
- Naval Regional Medical Center Oakland CA|Us Naval Hospital Oakland, Ca
- Naval Regional Medical Center Oakland CA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grunert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grunert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grunert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grunert works at
Dr. Grunert speaks German.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Grunert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grunert.
