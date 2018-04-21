See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. George Grunert, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Grunert, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Naval Regional Medical Center Oakland CA|Us Naval Hospital Oakland, Ca

Dr. Grunert works at Aspire Fertility in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspire Fertility
    7515 Main St Ste 500, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 404-6618
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterosalpingography Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Reversal Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 21, 2018
    My husband and I were so blessed to work with Dr. Grunert and his amazing team. After five years of not achieving pregnancy via assisted fertility, we made a thoughtful move to change doctors. I "dated" a few doctors, and upon the recommendation of a friend's relative who'd conceived the most beautiful twins under Dr. Grunert and team's care, I consulted with Dr. Grunert and never looked back. He and his team have been highly instrumental in helping us realize the miracle of pregnancy.
    — Apr 21, 2018
    About Dr. George Grunert, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396748349
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Naval Regional Medical Center Oakland CA|Us Naval Hospital Oakland, Ca
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Naval Regional Medical Center Oakland CA
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
