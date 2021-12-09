Dr. George Groves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Groves, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School.
Pediatric Endocrinology Diabetes6410 Fannin St Ste 500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 500-5282
Dr. Groves is quite forthright and serious-minded. If you are looking for someone to spend a long time listening to every life concern and providing therapy for that, you might want to check into one of those online apps where you can talk to a counselor as often as you like. He is very up to date on medications and current treatments. I enjoy visits with him. He is currently affiliated with Legacy Health in Beaumont, and they are working out the bugs in getting back to their patients and answering the phones. But things are improving.
Dr. Groves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groves works at
Dr. Groves has seen patients for Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Groves. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groves.
