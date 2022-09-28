Overview

Dr. George Groleau, MD is a Dermatologist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Groleau works at Dermatology Physicians Inc in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Willow Street, PA, Ephrata, PA and Columbia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.