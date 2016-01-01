Dr. George Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Green, MD
Dr. George Green, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Gilroy, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center|Va Long Beach Hlthcare Sys
MDVIP - Gilroy, California8833 Monterey Rd, Gilroy, CA 95020 Directions (408) 692-3094
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Concierge Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1811074875
- University Ca Irvine Med Center|Va Long Beach Hlthcare Sys
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Saint Louise Regional Hospital
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green speaks Spanish.
