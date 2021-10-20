Dr. George Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Graves, MD
Overview
Dr. George Graves, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Neurology Child and Adult PC1851 N McKenzie St Ste 205, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 971-1600
South Baldwin Medical Group Urology1711 N McKenzie St Ste 102, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 971-1600
South Baldwin Medical Group1613 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 949-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Not long waiting to see him. Everyone is freindly. Perfect bed side manner.
About Dr. George Graves, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graves has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.