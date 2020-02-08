Dr. Goodlow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Goodlow, MD
Overview
Dr. George Goodlow, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Goodlow works at
Locations
George W. Goodlow MD Pediatrics LLC3295 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 106-107, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 797-0587
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a very anxious mother. And when it comes to my children, I am very protective and I can say, I have a high standard when it comes to doctors. I find Dr. Goodlow trustworthy, knowledgeable, approachable, friendly and understands his patients' concerns. He provides the best care for my kid. I was so worried my son was not feeling well early last year. We went to see Dr. Goodlow. When he attended to my child, I feel relieved with his positive aura. He knows and understood my worries and helped me feel at ease. I did not feel like my son's just a patient. I felt my son's a family. He checked him and while doing that, also was playful to my son so my son won't be too nervous being in a doctor's office. He asked me symptoms I noticed and right away, he knew what was going on with my son. I am very satisfied of the service he provided. Dr. Goodlow and one of the best doctors.
About Dr. George Goodlow, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1053379818
Education & Certifications
- Children's Memorial Hospital
- University Of Illinois
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodlow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodlow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.