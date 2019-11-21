Overview

Dr. George Gonzalez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. They completed their residency with Contra Costa Co Hosp



Dr. Gonzalez works at Peachwood Medical Group in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.