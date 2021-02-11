Overview

Dr. George Goldfarb, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Goldfarb works at Goldfarb Ranno & Associates in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Monroe, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.