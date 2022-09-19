Dr. George Goffas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goffas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Goffas, MD
Overview
Dr. George Goffas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Cosmetic Surgeons of Michigan22631 Greater Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 773-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly Skilled Perfectionist Who goes above and beyond. At 63 I look absolutely stunning!
About Dr. George Goffas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goffas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goffas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goffas speaks Greek.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Goffas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goffas.
