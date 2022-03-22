See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. George Gluck, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5 (48)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Gluck, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Gluck works at Hand Center Of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hand Center Of Nevada
    8585 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 798-8585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 22, 2022
    Severe proximal humerus fracture. The Doctor fully explained all of my options including timelines, risks, and the plan. He also performs microsurgery, so I knew from day zero, hour 1 that if anything (nerve, ligament, circulatory) popped up in my recovery that Dr. Gluck could handle it. It's been 5 months. I have my life back. I work out three times per week and was back to work in less than two months after surgery.
    Mitch — Mar 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. George Gluck, MD
    About Dr. George Gluck, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Specialties
    16 years of experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1316168289
    • 1316168289
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
    Residency
    New York University
    • New York University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Gluck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gluck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gluck works at Hand Center Of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Gluck’s profile.

    Dr. Gluck has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gluck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gluck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

