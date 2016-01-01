Dr. George Gilliam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilliam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Gilliam, MD
Overview
Dr. George Gilliam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Breckinridge Memorial Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Ohio County Hospital, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Trigg County Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Kentucky Cardiovascular Consultants Pllc2200 E Parrish Ave Bldg B, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 691-9697
-
2
Ascension St. Vincent Warrick1116 Millis Ave, Boonville, IN 47601 Directions (812) 897-4800
-
3
Communicare Inc207 Fairgrounds Rd, Hardinsburg, KY 40143 Directions (270) 580-2256
Hospital Affiliations
- Breckinridge Memorial Hospital
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Ohio County Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
- Trigg County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilliam?
About Dr. George Gilliam, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1023016912
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilliam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilliam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilliam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilliam has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilliam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilliam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilliam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilliam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilliam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.