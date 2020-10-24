See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Brighton, MI
Dr. George Gibson, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (44)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Gibson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Gibson works at Livingston Orthopedics in Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Internal Medicine Associates
    7575 Grand River Rd Ste 114, Brighton, MI 48114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Benesys
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cofinity
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Golden Rule
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    Priority Health
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 24, 2020
    Dr Gibson is an excellent doctor. I had my hip replaced by him 3 years ago and it went extremely well. Just recently had knee replacement by him and the surgery and recovery are going very well. Dr Gibson explains all aspects of the surgery before and after and is willing to answer any questions you may. He takes great care in helping his patients. I would recommend him to anyone thinking about hip or knee surgery.
    Mike fritts — Oct 24, 2020
    About Dr. George Gibson, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    English
    1336361559
    Education & Certifications

    Botsford Hosp
    Botsford
    Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
    Oklahoma Baptist University
