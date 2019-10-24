Dr. George Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Gibson, MD
Overview
Dr. George Gibson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, Parkview Medical Center and Prowers Medical Center.
Dr. Gibson works at
Locations
Pueblo Cardiology Assoc. PC3670 Parker Blvd Ste 101, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 564-1455
Parkview Medical Center Inc.400 W 16th St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 584-4000
Cardiology Now408 N Main St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 595-7580
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
- Parkview Medical Center
- Prowers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outgoing and friendly. Very personable.
About Dr. George Gibson, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
