Dr. George Giannoukos, MD
Overview
Dr. George Giannoukos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE.
Locations
Christianacare Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Center700 W Lea Blvd Ste 300, Wilmington, DE 19802 Directions (302) 765-4132
Christianacare Union Hospital106 Bow St, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (302) 737-4272
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. Awesome doctor performed my surgery and always followed up. It was a pleasure.
About Dr. George Giannoukos, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giannoukos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giannoukos accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giannoukos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Giannoukos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giannoukos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giannoukos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giannoukos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.