Overview

Dr. George Giannikas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Giannikas works at Brooklyn Community Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brooklyn Community Medical PC
    2555 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 951-8800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. George Giannikas, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Greek
NPI Number
  • 1386680338
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. George Giannikas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giannikas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Giannikas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Giannikas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Giannikas works at Brooklyn Community Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Giannikas’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Giannikas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giannikas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giannikas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giannikas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

