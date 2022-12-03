Dr. George Ghareeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghareeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Ghareeb, MD
Overview
Dr. George Ghareeb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Locations
SHMG Urology - Grand Rapids4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
2
SHMG Urology - West Pavilion6105 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49418 Directions
SHMG Urologic Oncology145 Michigan St NE Ste 5500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Clear and concise communication and explanation of care plan
About Dr. George Ghareeb, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1528403235
Dr. Ghareeb speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghareeb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
