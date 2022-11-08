Dr. Georgakakis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Georgakakis, MD
Overview
Dr. George Georgakakis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Georgakakis works at
Locations
George Georgakakis M.d. P.A.4801 N Federal Hwy Ste 302, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 493-8773
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Georgakakis saw me soon after my appointment time. He asked many questions. Showed he was extremely interested and wanted to resolve my issue. He spent lots of time explaining! He is very personable and caring! He definitely knows what he is talking about!
About Dr. George Georgakakis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1750470316
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Georgakakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Georgakakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Georgakakis has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Georgakakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Georgakakis speaks Greek.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Georgakakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Georgakakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Georgakakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Georgakakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.