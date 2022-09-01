Overview

Dr. George Gendy, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Gendy works at George Gendy MD Orthopedic Surgery in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.