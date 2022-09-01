See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Glendale, AZ
Dr. George Gendy, MD

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
5 (210)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. George Gendy, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Gendy works at George Gendy MD Orthopedic Surgery in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    George Gendy MD
    6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 1800 Bldg B, Glendale, AZ 85308 (602) 610-2941

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Limb Pain
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Plantar Fasciitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Broken Arm
Bunion
Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Hammer Toe
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Morton's Neuroma
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendon Contracture
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Arthrodesis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Ankle Laxity
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Ankle Misalignment
Ankle Sprain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Foot
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Midfoot
Arthritis of the Toe
Autoimmune Diseases
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bunionette
Cancer
Carpal Fractures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Corn
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Care
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Infections
Foot Injuries
Foot Pain
Foot Wounds
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hallux Limitus
Hallux Rigidus
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Arthritis
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Disorders
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Laser Nail Treatment
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lupus
Mini TightRope® Technique for Hallux Valgus
Monoarthropathy
Nail Abnormality
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Care
Nail Diseases
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoarthropathy
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Plantar Wart
Post-Traumatic Arthritis
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis
Pseudoarthrosis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Seronegative Arthritis
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 210 ratings
    Patient Ratings (210)
    5 Star
    (204)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Dr. Gendy is by far and away the best surgeon around. He did my total hip replacement and I recovered with ease. He gave me my life back. I am forever grateful to his skilled hands, friendly demeanor, and wonderful staff. If I can give him 10 stars I would.
    G. Wingersky — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. George Gendy, MD

    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1821275231
    Education & Certifications

    • 2012
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    • Loma Linda Med Ctr
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    • U.C.L.A.
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Gendy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gendy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gendy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gendy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gendy works at George Gendy MD Orthopedic Surgery in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Gendy’s profile.

    Dr. Gendy has seen patients for Limb Pain, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gendy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    210 patients have reviewed Dr. Gendy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gendy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gendy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gendy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

