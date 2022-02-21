Overview

Dr. George Garcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Lakeside Heart Crdvsclr Ctr in Lake Havasu City, AZ with other offices in Idaho Falls, ID, Parker, AZ and Kingman, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.