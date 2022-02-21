Dr. George Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Garcia, MD
Dr. George Garcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.
Lakeside Heart and Vascular Center Pllc2082 Mesquite Ave Ste 100A, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 453-2727
Idaho Heart Institute2985 Cortez Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 523-3373
- 3 1016 S Joshua Ave, Parker, AZ 85344 Directions (928) 669-5482
First Chiropractic of Kingman2139 Airway Ave, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 453-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- La Paz Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He spends time , listens & asked questions. Also orders tests as needed
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1548266315
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
