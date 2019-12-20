Overview

Dr. George Garcia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Garcia works at MD Eye Care in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Pinguecula and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.