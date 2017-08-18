See All Pediatric Urologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. George Ganesan, MD

Pediatric Urology
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. George Ganesan, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from University of Ceylon School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Ganesan works at Children's Urology Associates in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Phimosis, Balanoposthitis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Urology Associates
    2637 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-6554
  2. 2
    Children's Urology Associates
    6670 S Tenaya Way Ste 180, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-6510
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Childrens Urology Associates - Las Vegas
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 114, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-6516

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phimosis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 18, 2017
    I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Ganesan. My daughter unexpectedly needed surgery and we feel so blessed that we were referred to Dr. Ganesan. He was very thorough in explaining what was going to be done and at a level we could understand. He was extremely proactive in communication with our regular pediatrician and the various hospitals my daughter was at. We have never had to wait long for her appointments and his staff has been so easy to contact and work with. He is a very busy
    Henderson, NV — Aug 18, 2017
    About Dr. George Ganesan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1457332538
    • 1457332538
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Ceylon School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Pediatric Urology
    • Pediatric Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Ganesan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganesan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ganesan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ganesan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ganesan has seen patients for Phimosis, Balanoposthitis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganesan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganesan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganesan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganesan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganesan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.