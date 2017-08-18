Overview

Dr. George Ganesan, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from University of Ceylon School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Ganesan works at Children's Urology Associates in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Phimosis, Balanoposthitis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.