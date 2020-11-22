Dr. George Gamouras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamouras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Gamouras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Gamouras, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Gamouras works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians Regional - Pine Ridge6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 304-9720Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Nch Healthcare System350 7th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 436-5000
-
3
George A Gamouras MD PA6376 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 380, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 304-9720
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gamouras?
I believe he really cares about my health, meds, and well being.
About Dr. George Gamouras, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1508833757
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamouras has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamouras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamouras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamouras works at
Dr. Gamouras has seen patients for Pulmonary Valve Disease, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamouras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gamouras speaks Greek.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamouras. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamouras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamouras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamouras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.