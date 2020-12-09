Overview

Dr. George Galvan, MD is a Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Galvan works at Texas Neurosurgical Spine in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Kerrville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.