Dr. George Gad, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health La Grange.



Dr. Gad works at BHMG-Hospitalists Floyd in New Albany, IN with other offices in La Grange, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.